Montgomery Public Schools to Offer In-Class Learning Starting October 13
Montgomery Public Schools will offer in-class learning starting October 13. So far this school year, only virtual learning has been offered.
Starting today, parents can tell MPS if they would like for their children to remain virtual starting the next nine-week grading period or switch to in-class.
- MPS will offer two learning options: virtual or face-to-face, starting the 2nd nine-week grading period, which begins October 13.
- If parents would like to change a student’s learning method, they can only do so at the end of a grading period. If there are any special circumstances, parents should contact their child’s principal.
- Parents are encouraged to view the MPS back to school guide for more information about virtual learning or face-to-face learning:
- http://www.mps.k12.
al.us/UserFiles/Servers/ Server_391345/File/2020-2021% 20VIRTUAL%20BACK%20TO% 20SCHOOL%20GUIDE.pdf