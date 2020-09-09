Montgomery Searching for Information in July Murder Investigation

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is seeking information in the Murder of Bernard Hardy Jr.

On Friday, July 10, around 10:50 pm, police responded to the 6300 block of Atlanta Highway and located Hardy. He was suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound. He died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Video surveillance from a local business in the area shows two black vehicles, one possibly a Ram 1500 pickup truck and the second a Dodge Charger. Investigators are actively searching for the identity of the drivers and the passengers that occupied these vehicles on July 10th.

If you have any information regarding this fatal shooting, call the police at 334-625-2832 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP!

