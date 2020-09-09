One Dead, One Shot at Benson Community Center in Alexander City

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alexander police are currently investigating a fatal shooting at the Benson Community Center. The shooting happened on in the early morning hours of September 6. Police believe the murder stemmed from a fight earlier in the night. Witnesses say unknown individuals returned later and opened fire.

After arriving on the scene, police located a 20-year-old male from Dadeville suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the Russell Medical Center by an ambulance where he later died from his injuries.

While at Russell Medical Center investigating the shooting, they found a second victim in the shooting. A 32-year-old male suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

It was later determined that the two victims were shot in the same area.

Police are asking that anyone with information in this shooting to contact Sgt. Orborne at 256-329-6767 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.