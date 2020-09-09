Our Rain Chances Going Up

by Shane Butler



An established easterly wind flow is gradually sending Atlantic moisture our way. This will increase our rain chances as we head through late week and the upcoming weekend. By Thursday afternoon, we expect scattered showers and storms to develop during the afternoon heating. These could be tracking slowly and producing a decent soaking in spots. We don’t expect anything going severe but a few strong storms are certainly possible. The main threats would be heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. It seems once this rainy pattern gets going, it will stick around and continue into next week.