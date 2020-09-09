Phones, Offices Busy as Absentee Balloting Starts in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Absentee voting has started in Alabama with phones ringing constantly and a steady stream of voters at some county offices. In populous Mobile, workers in the absentee office barely had time to hang up on one call before the next one came in. Numerous people had cast ballots in Montgomery by lunchtime. And an official says an unusually large number of people requested absentee ballots early in Winston County.

The state has loosened requirements for voting absentee because of the coronavirus threat. The secretary of state’s office says as many as 150,000 people could vote absentee rather than go to precincts on Nov. 3.

