Rain Chances on the Rise in the Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Our weather remains relatively quiet and should for the rest this week. Today will be generally dry and warm with only a few isolated showers possible of East Alabama; the high will remain in the lower 90s. Then, we will bring in some risk of scattered showers Thursday and Friday, but nothing widespread. Days will be partly sunny, nights mostly fair.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For the upcoming weekend, expect a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday, with scattered to perhaps numerous showers or storms both days. No weekend “wash out”, just know the radar will be active during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be on either side of 90°.

NEXT WEEK: Not much change; highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s. Partly sunny days with the usual risk of random, scattered showers and storms on a daily basis, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours.

TROPICAL STORM PAULETTE: At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Storm Paulette was located near latitude 19.2 North, longitude 45.6 West. Paulette is moving toward the west near 8 mph. A slightly faster motion toward the west-northwest is expected later today, followed by a temporary westward motion on Thursday. A turn back toward the west-northwest is expected on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today, with gradual weakening anticipated on Thursday and Friday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb (29.44 inches).

TROPICAL DEPRESSION RENE: At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Depression Rene was located near latitude 17.4 North, longitude 30.5 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph, and a motion toward west-northwest is expected for the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the northwest.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Satellite imagery shows that the system is becoming better organized, and Rene is expected to regain tropical storm strength later today and become a hurricane in a couple of days. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS: 1. A small area of low pressure is located about 400 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, with minimal shower and thunderstorm activity. Gradual development of the low is possible during the next two or three days, and it could become a tropical depression while it continues to move slowly west-northwestward toward the coasts of South and North Carolina. Interests in those areas should monitor the progress of this disturbance. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

2. A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa on Thursday. Gradual development is expected once the system moves over water, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or over the weekend while the system moves generally westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

Next two names are Sally and Teddy.

Be safe and wear a mask!

Ryan