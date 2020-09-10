Andalusia Police Searching for RV Stolen from Parking Lot of Wright Manufacturing Company

by Alabama News Network Staff

Andalusia police are investigating the theft of a a 2015 Heartland Mallard RV. The trailer has the tag number, #Z647BU.

Investigators say an employee with GCI went to the pick up the RV from 110 Manhattan Drive but noticed the trailer to be missing.

A representative for Wright Manufacturing Company said the RV was there on August 12. The RV was being stored in the company’s parking lot. Employees say the trailer has not been there for at least a week.

Police are saying the RV was stolen between August 12 and September 4. At the time, there are no suspects and police are asking for information in locating the missing RV.

If you have any information, call the police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.