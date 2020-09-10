EPA Removes Downtown Montgomery From Proposed Superfund Priority List

by Jerome Jones

The Environmental Protection Agency has removed roughly 50 blocks in downtown Montgomery from its proposed superfund priority list.

The area is called the Capitol City Plume. See the area in this map.

A designation on the EPA National Priority list means a site has known releases or threatens releases of hazardous materials and/or pollutants.

Parts of downtown Montgomery were added to the list almost two decades ago after groundwater was found to be contaminated at potentially dangerous levels.

Groundwater in downtown Montgomery lies anywhere between 30 to 50 feet underground.

Drinking water in Montgomery, including downtown, does not come from groundwater and no workers are residents are at risk.

The contaminated area was found in the mid 1990’s when construction began on the RSA Tower.

The contaminates found included volatile organic compounds and various forms of cleaning agents.

“These are common degreaser type of compounds that are used in dry cleaning facilities, in automobile repair shops,” said Lance LeFleur, Director of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Years of work by the EPA, ADEM, and the Downtown Alliance of businesses and government groups to identify, monitor and clean up contaminated groundwater resulted in the removal.

“EPA said this remediaton program that’s been implemented is sufficient enough to protect people,” said LeFleur.

Officials say an intense monitoring and testing program will help ensure the groundwater remains safe.

