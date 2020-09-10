Governor Ivey Awards $72.34 Million in CARES Act Funds for Colleges, Junior Colleges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday awarded $72.34 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund for higher education institutions to support the purchase of technology and infrastructure related to remote instruction and distance learning.

“Since July, the state of Alabama has awarded $432,753,000 to various levels of education to ensure that we have a safe and smart continuation of educational instruction,” Governor Ivey said. “COVID-19 has exposed deficiencies in our remote learning capabilities, and I am pleased to award our institutions of higher education the critical funds to enhance their instructional experience.”

“My office has received numerous CARES Act funding requests, and we are eager to help as many folks as possible. We are still reviewing them to ensure they meet eligibility under the letter of the law and will be forthcoming when finalized,” Governor Ivey added.

The Alabama Community College System will receive $27,345,000.

From the $300,000,000 for expenditures related to technology and infrastructure related to remote instruction and learning

To support the purchase of technology hardware and software to facilitate distance education and remote learning at the state’s community colleges

$8 million for a laptop loaner program to assist low-income and other students within special populations with remote learning

$10 million for a statewide virtual desktop environment that will allow students to utilize institution owned software anywhere and at any time

$2,920,000 for video conferencing equipment in a classroom at each community college

$6,425,000 for Zoom rooms, next generation firewalls and online course assistance

“Alabama’s community colleges have adapted quickly to a new learning environment at each of our 24 colleges, but we are constantly looking for new, innovative, and engaging ways to improve the student experience,” ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker said. “We are grateful for the additional resources this funding will provide to enhance learning for Alabamians for years to come.”

Alabama Public 4-Year Institutions will receive $25,000,000.

From the $300,000,000 for expenditures related to technology and infrastructure related to remote instruction and learning

To establish a reimbursement for universities for costs they are incurring related to remote instruction and learning

Maximum allocations per institution have been established

This is in addition to the $50 million the Governor allocated on July 6, 2020, to assist the universities with COVID-related expenses

“While the Higher Education Partnership is energized by the return to campus of our students this fall, the year has certainly been filled with COVID-19 related challenges for Alabama’s 14 public universities,” Alabama Higher Education Partnership Executive Director Gordon Stone said. “Throughout the year, Governor Kay Ivey and her team have worked with the institutions to make sure that Alabama’s next generation of leaders have been served with a continuous learning experience. Thank you, Governor Ivey, for once again recognizing the importance of our students, faculty and staff with the latest round of CARES Act support.”

Alabama Independent Colleges will receive $20,000,000.

From the $118,346,250 for any lawful purpose as provided by the United States Congress, the United States Treasury Department, or any other federal entity of competent jurisdiction

To establish a reimbursement program to assist Independent Colleges with expenditures that they are incurring related to the coronavirus

Maximum allocations per institution have been established

“On behalf of the 25,000 students at Alabama’s Independent Colleges, we want to express our sincere gratitude to the governor,” Alabama Association of Independent Colleges and Universities President Paul Hankins said. “The additional support is greatly appreciated in this unprecedented time of financial need. These funds will go a long way to ensure our schools can remain open. Our colleges have done everything necessary to keep their students safe and on campus.”

