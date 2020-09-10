Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Body Found on Waverly Property

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in the 9000 Block of Lee Road 188 in Waverly. Caretakers of the property located the body of a male in a wood area and notified police.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said the body appeared to have been there for several days.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery received the body for an autopsy and positive identification. The autopsy will determine the cause of death as police haven’t been able to determine the cause.

The case remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s office and the Lee County Coroner’s office.

If you have any information, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.