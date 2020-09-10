MPS Leaders Go Before State School Board Requesting State Intervention to Be Lifted

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, September 10, Montgomery Public Schools took big step in possibly ending the state intervention. School leaders went before the state school board to say why the intervention should be lifted.

Back in June, MPS leaders sent a letter to State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey requesting they be lifted from intervention status. School officials told the state school board the improvements they’ve made since the intervention started in 2017.

The presentation focused on financial stability, full accreditation and improved student achievement across the school system.

The state school board will have to set a date to vote on the next step in the intervention process.