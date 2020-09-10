Occasional Showers & Storms

by Shane Butler



Our rain chances will continue to climb over the next several days. An easterly wind flow is bringing in the moisture to fuel afternoon showers and storms. We don’t see anything going severe but periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes are certainly possible. This weather setup will be hanging around through the weekend and well into next week. Daytime high temps will be hovering around the average (89 Degrees) for this time of the year. There are signs this weather pattern may be giving way to a little drier setup late next week. In the mean time, you best keep the rain gear handy.