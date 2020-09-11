Body Found on Property in Waverly Identified as Missing Auburn Teen

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities have identified the body that was found on a property in the 9000 block of Lee Road 188. The property was in Waverly, 17 miles north of Auburn.

Missing Auburn teen, Thomas A. Green, was identified through the use of dental records. Green had been missing since September 5. The cause of death hasn’t not been released.

On Thursday, September 10, Auburn police arrested Taharra Jaquay Brunson, 41, and Marcus Okeef Wigley, 35, both of Auburn. Both men charged with kidnapping face felony charges. Charges are expected to be upgrades as police are now investigating this case as a homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation and police ask for anyone with knowledge of this crime to come forward.