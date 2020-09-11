City of Prattville Holds 9/11 Ceremony
The City of Prattville held a ceremony remembering those lives that were lost on 9-11 and those lives that have been lost since then because of 9-11. Friday, September 11, 2020 marked the 19th anniversary of the horrific event.
As many around the world remember 9-11, Prattville residents, first responders, and city leaders honored and paid tribute to those tragically killed on September 11, 2001.
The ceremony also honored those who have since been killed in the line of service in defense of our freedom.