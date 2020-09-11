Fmr. AL House Speaker Mike Hubbard Reports to Jail

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Alabama Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard turned himself in to the Lee County Detention Facility Friday afternoon to begin serving his four year sentence.



(courtesy: Lee Co. Detention Center)

A jury in Lee County had convicted Hubbard of 12 ethics charges in 2016. He had faced 23 counts.

Even though Hubbard was sentenced to four years in prison, he has remained free while appealing his case. The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals later overturned one of the convictions.

In April, the Alabama Supreme Court reversed five of the remaining convictions against Hubbard, while upholding six others.

Hubbard, who was first elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 1998, was once one of the most powerful leaders in Alabama politics. As head of the Alabama Republican Party, he was credited for helping to switch the Alabama Legislature from majority-Democratic to majority-Republican in 2010.

When he was convicted in 2016, he was automatically removed from office.

Hubbard was convicted of using his political positions as speaker and state Republican Party chairman to make money and solicit jobs and financial favors from lobbyists.