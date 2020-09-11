Junior League to hold Virtual College & Career Fair

by Ellis Eskew

The Junior League of Montgomery’s College & Career Fair will be different this year. But it is still happening.

It will be a three day virtual event starting Monday, September 14 through Wednesday, September 16.

This is the 36th Annual College and Career Fair. The Junior League of Montgomery has partnered with Go To College Fairs to host a virtual event. It will allow for high school juniors, seniors, and their parents in the River Region to explore college and career possibilities. Each college will have a virtual booth.

“When they go to the booth they can interact with a representative from the school. They can ask them questions about the admission process, the types of scholarships that the school offers. And they can also watch videos the school has uploaded to their website,” said JLM event organizer Hollie Reed.

Students in attendance will also have the opportunity to enter to win a $500 scholarship from The Junior League of Montgomery. For more info click here.