Montgomery Fire/Rescue Remember Those Who Died on 9/11 As Well As Fallen Montgomery Firefighters

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire/Rescue held their annual ceremony commemorating 9/11 Friday.

There was also a wreath laying at the Montgomery Fire/Rescue fallen firefighters memorial in memory of the 15 Montgomery firefighters. The firefighters died in the line of duty.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue say they will continue to serve and will be there whenever the citizens of Montgomery call. They say they will never forget the ultimate sacrifice that was made September the 11, 2001.