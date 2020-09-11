Prattville Police Warn Residents of Phone Scams Targeting Elderly People

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Prattville Police Department is warning citizens about financial scams targeting the elderly. The scam is spreading across the state and Southeast Region of the U.S.

Police say elderly people receive phone calls saying that a family member is in legal trouble. The scam victim must then submit a cash payment to an unknown person to help the family member with their perceived legal issues.

Similar type scams also often request that the victims place an amount of money on a Green Dot card or other similar type debit card.

Pratville police say they are investigating three scam cases this week that targeted elderly people.