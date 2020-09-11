Selma Community Honors Former Selma High Star Quarterback

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Selma community honors the memory former Selma High School quarterback Keondre Hope– who recently died in a ATV accident.

Sixteen year old Keondre Hope was magnificent on the football field — outstanding in the classroom — and an even better person.

Selma High Principal Stoney Pritchett says he was the total package.

“I have two daughters and I would highly recommend Keon Hope to marry one of my daughters cause he’s a great stand up guy” he said.

“He’s been raised by a great family. He’s a great athlete, great person, great academics, he’s a total package for a young man,” Pritchett said.

Hope was the Saints’ starting quarterback last season — but had transferred to Park Crossing High School in Montgomery this year.

He was killed in an ATV accident last week in Montgomery.

“He’s going to be truly missed and we love Keon Hope,” said Pritchett.

A parade from Memorial Stadium to Selma High — and a candle light vigil was held Thursday evening in Hope’s honor.

Clinton Hope is Keondre’s father.

“They’re showing a lot of gratitude and showing a lot of love for our son. It says a lot. Can’t put into words what this city has shown us,” he said.

Keondre’s parents were also given his #3 Selma High game jersey in a frame.

And there’s even talk about retiring his number.