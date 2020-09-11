Tropical System Heads Towards The Southeast Gulf

by Shane Butler



Moisture will continue to move into the area and lead to scattered showers and storms over the weekend. It’s not a washout by any means and there will be times of sunshine. Temps manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs each day. Our attention shifts towards the gulf Saturday afternoon. T.D. #19 will move into the southeast gulf from the south FL peninsula. The system is forecast to become a T.S. and move into the northern gulf. This movement will put it very close to the NW panhandle. Rain chances will increase across our southern counties Sunday into Monday. The tropical system is expected to track westward through the middle of next week. Moisture will linger over the area and we will maintain a decent chance of showers and storms through the latter half of the work week.