Troy Police Charge Florida Man with Sexual Abuse

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday, September 8, Troy police arrested Johnathan Frank Nehrbass, 25, of Homestead, Florida on one count of Sexual Abuse.

On September 5, around 9:15 pm, Troy police responded to a the 400 block of Ann Street. They responded on a call of a sexual assault. Once at the scene, police located the victim who says they were acquaintances with Nehrbass.

After investigating, police were able to obtain a felony arrest warrant for Nehrbass. Police place him in Troy City Jail and gave him a $10,000 bond.