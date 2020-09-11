Two Men Charged with Kidnapping in Disappearance of 18-Year-Old Boy
On Thursday, September 10, Auburn police arrested Taharra Jaquay Brunson, 41, and Marcus Okeef Wigley, 35, both of Auburn. Both men charged with kidnapping face felony charges. The charges come from the disappearance of Thomas A. Green, 18, also of Auburn.
Green was last seen in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 5.
An investigation shows that Brunson and Wiggins took Thomas against his will.
Brunson and Wiggins taken to the Lee County Jail both have a $50,000 bond.