Alabama Last in Census Response as Much of Deep South Lags

by Samantha Williams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama ranks last in the country for response to the 2020 U.S. Census with Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia also in the bottom five. . Numbers from the U.S. Census show Alabama so far has the lowest percentage of households responding of any state in the country.

About 81.5% of Alabama households have been counted as of Sept. 10. Other Deep South states also had a low response rate. Mississippi had a response rate of 82.3%. Georgia had a response rate of 82.1%. Louisiana had a response rate of 82.7%.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)