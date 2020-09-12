LACEUP Highlights – Week Four

by Adam Solomon

AHSAA Football Scoreboard

Friday’s Results, Sept. 11

(includes Thursday games)

Class 7A

Auburn 42, Dothan 13

Austin 42, James Clemens 28

Baker 50, Alma Bryant 18

Bob Jones 35, Huntsville 25

Enterprise 52, Davidson 13

Fairhope 37, Foley 10

Florence 68, Albertville 0

Hewitt-Trussville 50, Tuscaloosa County 18

Hoover 38, Gadsden City 0

Murphy 31, Mary Montgomery 13

Oak Mountain 35, Vestavia Hills 28

Prattville 31, Smiths Station 3

Sparkman 28, Grissom 14

Thompson 48, Spain Park 35

Class 6A

Athens 22, Hazel Green 0

Benjamin Russell 28, Helena 13

Briarwood Christian 43, Woodlawn 0

Carver-Montgomery 20, Park Crossing 14

Chilton County 14, Calera 12

Clay-Chalkville 38, Gardendale 17

Cullman 20, Buckhorn 6

Fort Payne 38, Springville 14

Hartselle 38, Decatur 10

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 34, Wetumpka 30

Homewood 24, Chelsea 3

Jackson-Olin 42, Mortimer Jordan 14

Lee-Montgomery 21, Sidney Lanier 0

McAdory 18, Paul Bryant 8

McGill-Toolen Catholic 38, Gulf Shores 0

Muscle Shoals 58, Columbia 6

Northridge 40, Bessemer City 6

Opelika 28, Eufaula 21

Oxford 56, Southside-Gadsden 0

Pelham 35, Stanhope Elmore 25

Pinson Valley 33, Mnor 28

Saraland 1, Baldwin County 0, forfeit

Scottsboro 7, Arab 3

Spanish Fort 42, Robertsdale 0

Class 5A

Alexandria 38, St. Clair County 0

Boaz 28, West Point 25

Carroll 21, Rehobeth 14

Central, Clay County 55. Elmore County 6

Demopolis 41, Sipsey Valley 8

East Limestone 43, Mae Jemison 15

Fairview 48, Douglas 12

Faith Academy 50, LeFlore 6

Greenville 18, Headland 6

Guntersville 49, Crossville 7

Hayden 27, Corner 20

Lawrence County 41, Ardmore 21

Leeds 55, Moody 20

Marbury 18, Jemison 13

Pike Road 39, Andalusia 18

Pleasant Grove 42, Wenonah 0

Ramsay 1, Parker 0, forfeit

Russellville 59, Brewer 0

Satsuma 22, Elberta 21

Selma 12, Shelby County 10

St. Paul’s Episcopal 34, UMS-Wright 32

Class 4A

Bibb County 37, Montevallo 7

Cherokee County 43, Anniston 27

Dale County 28, Geneva 22

Dallas County 1, Wilcox Central 0, forfeit

Deshler 40, West Morgan 0

Dora 37, Hanceville 6

Good Hope 27, Haleyville 24

Gordo 27, Northside 13

Hamilton 21, Oak Grove 14

Jackson 34, Vigor 14

Madison Academy 47, Westminster Christian 7

Mobile Christian 38, W.S. Neal 9

Munford 31, Cleburne County 0

Hew Hope 20, Randolph 9

North Jackson 1, DAR 0, forfeit

Oneonta 23, Ashville 0

Priceville 42, Brooks 35

Saint James 38, Bullock County 14

Straughn 19, Ashford 0

West Limestone 28, Central-Florence 20

Williamson 20, St. Michael Catholic 19

Class 3A

Bayside Academy 24, Hillcrest-Evergreen 21 (OT)

Childersburg 53, Goshen 12

Clements 38, Phil Campbell 18

Colbert Heights 52, Elkmont 24

Flomaton 25, Cottage Hill Christian 8

Fyffe 49, Sylvania 20 (note, Coach Paul Benefield recorded his 300th career win – record now 300-53)

Geraldine 36, Sardis 19

Hale County 43, Prattville Christian 20

Lauderdale County 48, Danville 6

Montgomery Academy 1, Southside-Selma 0, forfeit

Montgomery Catholic 35, Reeltown 20

New Brockton 47, Daleville 8

Ohatchee 35, Hokes Bluff 0

Opp 35, Houston Academy 0

Pike County 60, Dadeville 14

Slocomb 44, Providence Christian 14

Susan Moore 1, Tarrant 0, forfeit

Thomasville 44, Monroe County 14

Trinity Presbyterian 50, Beulah 7

T.R. Miller 52, Chickasaw 6

Walter Wellborn 20, Saks 0

Wicksburg 1, Northside Methodist 0, forfeit

Class 2A

Abbeville 28, Cottonwood 0

Addison 33, Midfield 8

Aliceville 34, Sulligent 20

Clarke County 34, Orange Beach 7

Cleveland 44, West End 13

Elba 38, Zion Chapel 7

Geneva County 54, Ariton 41

G.W. Long 42, Houston County 7

Highland Home 42, Central Coosa 0

Isabella 40, Thorsby 8

Lanett 30, Fayetteville 4

Leroy 1, Greene County 0, forfeit

Leroy 39, Greensboro 20, replacement game non counter

Luverne 41, Millry 33, replacement game non counter

Mars Hill Bible 46, Hatton 24

Randolph County 42, Ranburne 27Sand Rock 60, Gaston 7

Spring Garden 1, Locust Fork 0, forfeit

Vincent 39, Horseshoe Bend 32

Winston County 40, Lamar County 33

Class 1A

Autaugaville 36, Verbena 8

Berry 26, Hubbertville 0

Brantley 61, McKenzie 2

Brilliant 15, Lynn 6

Cedar Bluff 14, Sumiton Christian 12

Central-Hayneville 1, A.L. Johnson 0, forfeit

Decatur Heritage 53, Vina 8

Florala 42, Georgiana 14

Keith 1, R.C. Hatch 0, forfeit

Kinston 21, Red Level 19

Linden 1, Ellwood Christian 0, forfeit

Maplesville 51, Billingsley 14

Marengo 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit

McIntosh 30, Washington County 8

Millry 1, Choctaw County 0, forfeit

Notasulga 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit

Pickens County 50, Marion County 8

Ragland 7, Woodland 6

Samson 12, Pleasant Home 7

Shoals Christian 40, Cherokee 6

South Lamar 30, Meek 16

Sweet Water 58, Fruitdale 6

Valley Head 56, Woodville 6

Wadley 14, Victory Christian 12

Waterloo 19, Phillips 14

Winterboro 42, Donoho 13