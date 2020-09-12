LACEUP Highlights – Week Four
AHSAA Football Scoreboard
Friday’s Results, Sept. 11
(includes Thursday games)
Class 7A
Auburn 42, Dothan 13
Austin 42, James Clemens 28
Baker 50, Alma Bryant 18
Bob Jones 35, Huntsville 25
Enterprise 52, Davidson 13
Fairhope 37, Foley 10
Florence 68, Albertville 0
Hewitt-Trussville 50, Tuscaloosa County 18
Hoover 38, Gadsden City 0
Murphy 31, Mary Montgomery 13
Oak Mountain 35, Vestavia Hills 28
Prattville 31, Smiths Station 3
Sparkman 28, Grissom 14
Thompson 48, Spain Park 35
Class 6A
Athens 22, Hazel Green 0
Benjamin Russell 28, Helena 13
Briarwood Christian 43, Woodlawn 0
Carver-Montgomery 20, Park Crossing 14
Chilton County 14, Calera 12
Clay-Chalkville 38, Gardendale 17
Cullman 20, Buckhorn 6
Fort Payne 38, Springville 14
Hartselle 38, Decatur 10
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 34, Wetumpka 30
Homewood 24, Chelsea 3
Jackson-Olin 42, Mortimer Jordan 14
Lee-Montgomery 21, Sidney Lanier 0
McAdory 18, Paul Bryant 8
McGill-Toolen Catholic 38, Gulf Shores 0
Muscle Shoals 58, Columbia 6
Northridge 40, Bessemer City 6
Opelika 28, Eufaula 21
Oxford 56, Southside-Gadsden 0
Pelham 35, Stanhope Elmore 25
Pinson Valley 33, Mnor 28
Saraland 1, Baldwin County 0, forfeit
Scottsboro 7, Arab 3
Spanish Fort 42, Robertsdale 0
Class 5A
Alexandria 38, St. Clair County 0
Boaz 28, West Point 25
Carroll 21, Rehobeth 14
Central, Clay County 55. Elmore County 6
Demopolis 41, Sipsey Valley 8
East Limestone 43, Mae Jemison 15
Fairview 48, Douglas 12
Faith Academy 50, LeFlore 6
Greenville 18, Headland 6
Guntersville 49, Crossville 7
Hayden 27, Corner 20
Lawrence County 41, Ardmore 21
Leeds 55, Moody 20
Marbury 18, Jemison 13
Pike Road 39, Andalusia 18
Pleasant Grove 42, Wenonah 0
Ramsay 1, Parker 0, forfeit
Russellville 59, Brewer 0
Satsuma 22, Elberta 21
Selma 12, Shelby County 10
St. Paul’s Episcopal 34, UMS-Wright 32
Class 4A
Bibb County 37, Montevallo 7
Cherokee County 43, Anniston 27
Dale County 28, Geneva 22
Dallas County 1, Wilcox Central 0, forfeit
Deshler 40, West Morgan 0
Dora 37, Hanceville 6
Good Hope 27, Haleyville 24
Gordo 27, Northside 13
Hamilton 21, Oak Grove 14
Jackson 34, Vigor 14
Madison Academy 47, Westminster Christian 7
Mobile Christian 38, W.S. Neal 9
Munford 31, Cleburne County 0
Hew Hope 20, Randolph 9
North Jackson 1, DAR 0, forfeit
Oneonta 23, Ashville 0
Priceville 42, Brooks 35
Saint James 38, Bullock County 14
Straughn 19, Ashford 0
West Limestone 28, Central-Florence 20
Williamson 20, St. Michael Catholic 19
Class 3A
Bayside Academy 24, Hillcrest-Evergreen 21 (OT)
Childersburg 53, Goshen 12
Clements 38, Phil Campbell 18
Colbert Heights 52, Elkmont 24
Flomaton 25, Cottage Hill Christian 8
Fyffe 49, Sylvania 20 (note, Coach Paul Benefield recorded his 300th career win – record now 300-53)
Geraldine 36, Sardis 19
Hale County 43, Prattville Christian 20
Lauderdale County 48, Danville 6
Montgomery Academy 1, Southside-Selma 0, forfeit
Montgomery Catholic 35, Reeltown 20
New Brockton 47, Daleville 8
Ohatchee 35, Hokes Bluff 0
Opp 35, Houston Academy 0
Pike County 60, Dadeville 14
Slocomb 44, Providence Christian 14
Susan Moore 1, Tarrant 0, forfeit
Thomasville 44, Monroe County 14
Trinity Presbyterian 50, Beulah 7
T.R. Miller 52, Chickasaw 6
Walter Wellborn 20, Saks 0
Wicksburg 1, Northside Methodist 0, forfeit
Class 2A
Abbeville 28, Cottonwood 0
Addison 33, Midfield 8
Aliceville 34, Sulligent 20
Clarke County 34, Orange Beach 7
Cleveland 44, West End 13
Elba 38, Zion Chapel 7
Geneva County 54, Ariton 41
G.W. Long 42, Houston County 7
Highland Home 42, Central Coosa 0
Isabella 40, Thorsby 8
Lanett 30, Fayetteville 4
Leroy 1, Greene County 0, forfeit
Leroy 39, Greensboro 20, replacement game non counter
Luverne 41, Millry 33, replacement game non counter
Mars Hill Bible 46, Hatton 24
Randolph County 42, Ranburne 27Sand Rock 60, Gaston 7
Spring Garden 1, Locust Fork 0, forfeit
Vincent 39, Horseshoe Bend 32
Winston County 40, Lamar County 33
Class 1A
Autaugaville 36, Verbena 8
Berry 26, Hubbertville 0
Brantley 61, McKenzie 2
Brilliant 15, Lynn 6
Cedar Bluff 14, Sumiton Christian 12
Central-Hayneville 1, A.L. Johnson 0, forfeit
Decatur Heritage 53, Vina 8
Florala 42, Georgiana 14
Keith 1, R.C. Hatch 0, forfeit
Kinston 21, Red Level 19
Linden 1, Ellwood Christian 0, forfeit
Maplesville 51, Billingsley 14
Marengo 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit
McIntosh 30, Washington County 8
Millry 1, Choctaw County 0, forfeit
Notasulga 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit
Pickens County 50, Marion County 8
Ragland 7, Woodland 6
Samson 12, Pleasant Home 7
Shoals Christian 40, Cherokee 6
South Lamar 30, Meek 16
Sweet Water 58, Fruitdale 6
Valley Head 56, Woodville 6
Wadley 14, Victory Christian 12
Waterloo 19, Phillips 14
Winterboro 42, Donoho 13