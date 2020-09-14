Advocates Concerned That COVID-19 Obstructing Fight Against HIV
Studies say that the coronavirus pandemic may have disrupted the fight against HIV. Due to the overwhelming demand for coronavirus testing, health officials have shifted away from tracking HIV patients.
The fight against HIV had already stalled in recent years. Now, health experts and advocates of HIV are concerned that the country is backsliding with a spike in HIV infections.
President Trump says his focus is to eradicate the disease by 2030.