AUM Police Report Student Robbed at Gunpoint on Campus

by Alabama News Network Staff

Police at Auburn University Montgomery say they have been notified that a student was robbed at gunpoint on campus early this morning.

Police say they were notified at 1:53 a.m. that a student was robbed in the North Commons parking lot.

Police say the three male suspects were last seen in a white Nissan Maxima. Police say the suspects were identified as three Black males who are 5’9″ to 6’5″ in height and 175-185 pounds in weight.

If you have a tip, call AUM Police at (334) 244-3424.