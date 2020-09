by Andrew James

Alabama State University Police are looking for a missing student.

According to Crimestoppers, 22-year-old Adam Dowdell Jr. was last seen on ASU’s campus September 8. Officials say Dowdell is 5’9″ and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, checkerboard pants and black and white Jordan sneakers.

If you have any information about where Adam Dowdell Jr. is, call Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP.