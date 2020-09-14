Faulkner University Honoring Frontline COVID-19 Workers at Annual Benefit Dinner

by Alabama News Network Staff

Faulkner University is honoring those who have battled COVID-19 at its annual benefit dinner. They will honor frontline workers and healthcare professionals at the dinner on October 1st.

In light of the pandemic, Faulkner University wants to dedicate the dinner’s program to recognizing and highlighting the work of frontline and essential workers who have risked their health in order to keep our communities running and keeping everyone safe.

Faulkner will honor nearly 150 individuals. Healthcare professionals, food service personnel, maintenance workers, etc. are the workers.

Representative Trey Gowdy, the former United States Representative of South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District will be the keynote speaker.