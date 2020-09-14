Heavy Rainfall Ahead

by Shane Butler



Hurricane Sally has strengthened to a Cat-2 with winds of 100 mph. Additional strengthening is possible before landfall somewhere along the MS or AL gulf coast late tomorrow night. Our greatest threats from this tropical system will be heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding. Some areas could see as much as 6 to 12 inches. Rainfall starts Tuesday and continues on and off through early Thursday. The other threat will be isolated tornadoes across our southern counties Tuesday afternoon and area wide Wednesday. These tropical tornadoes will be quick spin ups and in some cases come with little warning. Tropical winds will be gusty at 30-40 mph and this could create power outages. Everyone will need to stay weather aware during this wet, windy, and stormy period.