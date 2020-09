by Alabama News Network Staff

Hyundai is doing their part in assisting with COVID-19 response. The manufacturing company has announced they will donate face masks to Selma Public Schools.

Hyundai says they will be donating 6,000 masks to the school system. There will be 5,000 disposable masks and 1,000 reusable masks.

Hyundai team members will donate the mask to Selma school officials on Tuesday, September 15 at the Selma Public School Central Office.