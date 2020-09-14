Local Omega Psi Phi Chapter Gives Back to Essential Workers

by Kay McCabe

On Friday, September 11, members Omega Psi Phi Fraternity gathered, to provide food to sanitation essential workers. The event started at 11:30 am where some members began grilling while others prepared a lunch bag of hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and water.

When asked why this act of service is important fraternity member, Merlyes Gilbert, said “We encourage the Montgomery community to give back and in the word of community there’s unity, so this a way of unifying everybody and to let them know that our sanitation workers are essential and we appreciate what they’re doing.”

The fraternity has also been of service to local hospitals and the fire department essential workers.