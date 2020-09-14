MMFA Opens Sculpture Garden to Public

by Ellis Eskew

The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts is welcoming the community back into its sculpture garden.

Although the museum remains closed for now because of the pandemic, MMFA director Angie Dodson says the outdoor space is a safe place for everyone to enjoy.

“The staff here has done an awesome job of putting in place some pandemic protocols. Rigorous enough, not too rigorous. It’s great because it’s an outdoor space. People are encouraged to stay far a part, to wear masks if they feel more comfortable. But as long as people are outside and far a part, we just want people to come,” said Dodson.

Dodson says they hope to open the inside of the museum to the public soon.

For more information about MMFA, click here.