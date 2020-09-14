Montgomery Ballet Moves Back to Original Studio

by Kay McCabe

Montgomery Ballet is moving back to its 1987 original studio located at 1063 Woodley Road in Cloverdale. The building is exactly the same since its building 1987 including the floors, bars, and mirrors.

Montgomery Ballet Executive Director, Danny Mitsious, says this relocation is the start of some exciting new beginnings for the Montgomery community.

“Pending final approval were looking to create the south’s one and only theater districts; in which we’ll have our own studio theater on Fairview, across you’ll have the Capri theater, and just around the corner is the Cloverdale playhouse.”

Montgomery Ballet began in-person classes last Tuesday the 8th and have a capacity of 40 students.