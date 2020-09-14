River Region Prepares for Hurricane Sally

by Jerome Jones

Sally was upgraded to a hurricane at midday on Monday.

The storm is expected to make landfall sometime Tuesday and then make a hard turn east, bringing tropical weather to our area.

Heavy rains and strong wind gust will follow the system.

EMA officials are warning residents in low lying areas to be aware of flash flooding potential.

Soaking rains coupled with wind gust will create the possibility of downed trees.

The Montgomery Emergency Management Agency says they will transition to a 24 hour standby mode as the system approaches.

People are encouraged to call their local EMA to report flash flooding.

Montgomery Co. EMA : 334-625-2339

Elmore Co. EMA: 334-567-6451

Autauga Co. EMA: 334-361-3758