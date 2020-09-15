ALEA Modifies Driver License Office Operations in Response to Hurricane Sally

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division began modifying operations on Monday, September 14, in response to Hurricane Sally. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain and flooding to the state’s Gulf Coast region, as well as flash flooding to other parts of the state.

ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor said, “Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Sally’s anticipated impact on our state. Our agency is preparing now to ensure the safety of Alabama citizens and our Driver License employees.

The following offices will be closed due to Hurricane Sally:

• Mobile Exam Offices: Will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept. 16

• Baldwin County Exam Offices: Will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept. 16

• Brewton Exam Office in Escambia County: Will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 16

• Butler Exam Office in Choctaw County: Will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 16

• Andalusia in Covington County: Will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 16

• Eufaula in Barbour County: Will be closed Wednesday, Sept.16, and Thursday, Sept. 17

Driver License Division employees are working to contact customers who may have had appointments scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. As Hurricane Sally moves inland, ALEA will continue to monitor the weather/conditions and adjust operations when necessary, which may affect other throughout the state.

For additional information concerning ALEA’s Driver License Division and instructions on using such online services as driver license renewal, please visit www.alea.gov.