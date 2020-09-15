American Red Cross Preps for Hurricane Sally

by Andrew James

The American Red Cross and Alabama Power are two local organizations prepping for Hurricane Sally. Both have crews deployed to the Gulf Coast ready to respond.

The American Red Cross has already opened shelters in Alabama and Mississippi and they are ready to open more if needed. Once the storm hits, crews will head out into the hardest hit areas.

“Going out and doing damage assessments, seeing what homes have been flooded, how we can help our communities because each community is different,” explained Annette Rowland with the American Red Cross.

Alabama Power has crews stationed near the coast ready to respond. They’ve been inspecting lines and trimming trees ahead of time to help cut down on power outages.

The American Red Cross is always looking for volunteers to help respond to disasters. For information, click here.