by Alabama News Network Staff

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of 18-year-old Thomas Anthony Green, of Auburn.

Police found Green’s body in a rural area in Waverly on September 10. Authorities reported Green missing on September 6.

Crimestoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward for information in Green’s murder.If you have any information on Green’s murder, call Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.