Dallas County Officials Preparing for Hurricane Sally

by Kay McCabe

As Hurricane Sally begins to move inland, Dallas county officials are preparing for flooding.

‘Right now we’re monitoring the direction of Hurricane Sally,” Dallas county EMA Director Toya Stiles says, “also we are monitoring the river gauges at the Alabama River as well as the Cahaba river and if we have to evacuate citizens in low-line areas and areas that are prone to flooding.”

Stiles says they are planning to use Selma High School as a shelter in need of evacuation. The school will provide personal protective equipment (PPE) upon arrival due to the COVID-19 virus.