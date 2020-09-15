Flood Warnings Issued for Alabama & Tallapoosa Rivers, Catoma Creek

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for many local rivers.

ALABAMA RIVER:

For the Alabama River, this warning affects Montgomery, Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes and Dallas counties.

Heavy rainfall of six to eight inches is expected by Thursday. The flood warning is in effect for Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon.

As of this morning, the river level is 20.8 feet at Montgomery. Flood stage is 35 feet. Minor flooding is forecast. The river is expected to crest at 35.4 feet Friday evening, bringing flooding to low-lying areas near the river.

CATOMA CREEK:

A flood warning is in effect for Catoma Creek near the U.S. Highway 331 bridge in Montgomery County. This warning is in effect from late Wednesday night to late Saturday night.

The water stage is 1.7 feet. Flood stage is 20 feet. Moderate flooding is forecast, with the water expected to crest at 25.6 feet early Friday afternoon before falling below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. Several homes are threatened once the water rises to 24 feet.

TALLAPOOSA RIVER:

This warning affects the Tallapoosa River at the Tallapoosa Water Plant, affecting Elmore and Montgomery counties.

The warning is in effect from Thursday afternoon until further notice. The water level is at 6.6 feet. Flood stage is 25 feet.

Moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise early Thursday afternoon before cresting at 32.9 feet Friday morning. At 32 feet, some homes along Lower Wetumpka Road, Brooks Road and Anderson Road are threatened. Evacuations may become necessary at Red Eagle Honor Farm.

Never drive through floodwaters. Remember “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Stay with Alabama News Network for more updates.