Former Senator David Burkette to Plead Guilty to Campaign Finance Charge

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former State Senator David Burkette plans to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of campaign finance violation. Burkette required to pay a $3,000 under the plea agreement will also waive his right to an appeal.

Taken into custody on September 3, police charged Burkette with failing to deposit $3,625 in campaign contributions into his campaign checking account, a violation of Ala. Code § 17-5-6 (1975). The charge stemmed from his run for the Montgomery City Council in 2015.

According to reports, prosecutors aren’t seeking restitution of the funds or a jail sentence for the former Senator.