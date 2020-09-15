Hazard Pay Approved for City of Montgomery Sanitation Employees

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery has announced that eligible City of Montgomery Sanitation employees working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic will receive hazard pay, pending approval by the Montgomery City-County Personnel Board Wednesday night.

Mayor Reed has requested the Board vote to approve hazard pay for eligible Sanitation employees in a specially called meeting scheduled for September 16.

“From the very beginning of these conversations, I’ve fought to ensure that each and every eligible employee on the front lines in high-contact roles receives this hard-earned and much deserved compensation,” Mayor Reed said. “It was without question that we would do everything we can to make sure not only our public safety and emergency professionals receive hazard pay but that we also accounted for Montgomery’s Sanitation workers who come in close contact with the public on a daily basis – especially at the height of Montgomery’s COVID-19 crisis.”

This vote for hazard pay would be in addition to those already qualified and approved for reimbursement under the CARES Act, which includes City employees in the Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery Fire/Rescue and Montgomery EMA. Although the City’s hazard pay for Sanitation employees is not reimbursable under the CARES Act, Mayor Reed and administration officials thought it was best they support them in this action.

For more information on Montgomery’s COVID-19 response and recovery, please visit www.mgmready.com.