New Peanut Shelling Facility Coming to Atmore Expected to Bring 100-plus Jobs to Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Coastal Alabama Growers LLC is planning to build a peanut shelling facility in Atmore. The new facility will bring 100 or more jobs to the area.

The new $87 million facility will be built on 60 acres of land.

The average pay for workers is expected to be more than $17/hour. The company is also offering temporary jobs during high peak shelling times.

Dothan’s Hollis & Spann Inc. will be heading up the construction efforts for the project. Dothan’s Hollis & Spann Inc. President Gelnn Spivey said the new facility, encompassing more than 400,000 square feet, will take about a year to build.