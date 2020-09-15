Six Candidates Qualify for Vacant Alabama Senate District 26 Seat

by Alabama News Network Staff

The deadline to apply for the vacated Alabama Senate District 26 special primary election has came and went. The vacancy in Senate District 26 occurred following the resignation of State Senator David Burkette.

Six candidates have qualified for the race. There are 5 Democratic candidates and 1 Republican candidates.

The Democratic candidates are:

Deborah Anthony

Linda Burkette

Kirk Hatcher

John Knight

Janet May

TaShina Morris

The lone Republican candidate is:

William Green

The primary electing is scheduled for November 17. The general election will be March 2, 2021.