Sports Anchor / Reporter

by Laura Ross

Alabama News Network is accepting applications for a Sports Anchor/Reporter for the local CBS affiliate, WAKA-TV and the local ABC affiliate WNCF Montgomery in Montgomery, Alabama. We are looking for a team oriented, hard-working and multi-talented individual to work in our full-time sports department. Duties will include producing and weekend sports anchoring as well as on-air reporting. You must know how to put together a solid sportscast. The successful candidate should possess excellent videography, lighting and non-linear editing skills and operating ENG equipment. Experience with HD Camera operation is a plus. The ability to lift and carry 40 lbs. equipment on a daily basis is required. This job requires weekend work. A college degree is preferred. This is a full time position and offers benefits. Please send resume and link to your work to jobs@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, Alabama News Network, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109. No phone calls, please. EOE