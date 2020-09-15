Sports Anchor / Reporter

Alabama News Network is accepting applications for a Sports Anchor/Reporter   for the local CBS affiliate, WAKA-TV and the local ABC affiliate WNCF Montgomery in Montgomery, Alabama.  We are looking for a team oriented, hard-working and multi-talented individual to work in our full-time sports department.  Duties will include producing and weekend sports anchoring as well as on-air reporting.  You must know how to put together a solid sportscast.  The successful candidate should possess excellent videography, lighting and non-linear editing skills and operating ENG equipment.   Experience with HD Camera operation is a plus.  The ability to lift and carry 40 lbs. equipment on a daily basis is required.  This job requires weekend work.   A college degree is preferred.   This is a full time position and offers benefits.  Please send resume and link to your work to jobs@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, Alabama News Network, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109.  No phone calls, please. EOE

