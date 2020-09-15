Troy Woman Charged with Chemical Endangerment of Three Juveniles

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday, September 14, Troy police arrested Shelbie Lynn Moore, 29, of Troy. She was charged with three counts of Chemical Endangerment of a Child.

On September 9, Pike County Department of Human Resources notified Troy police of an ongoing investigation involving three juveniles being exposed to narcotics. After further investigation, police were able to obtain felony warrants for the arrest of Moore. Moore is the mother of the three juveniles.

She was placed in Troy City Jail on $45,000 bond.