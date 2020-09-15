Tuesday Midday Update: Sally Expected to Make Landfall Along Alabama Coast

by Ryan Stinnett

Latest update NHC: The center of Hurricane Sally was located near latitude 29.1 North, longitude 88.2 West. Sally is moving toward the northwest near 2 mph. A slow north-northwestward to northward motion is expected this afternoon, followed by a slow northward to north-northeastward motion tonight through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will pass near the coast of southeastern Louisiana today, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area late tonight or Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Although little change in strength is forecast until landfall occurs, Sally is still expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf coast. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles. The latest minimum central pressure reported by a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 983 mb (29.03 inches).

KEY MESSAGE — WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected to begin within the hurricane warning area later today or tonight. Tropical storm conditions are already occurring in portions of the warning areas, and these conditions will continue through Wednesday night. And will spread inland as Sally moves across South Alabama tomorrow and Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued across much of South and Southwest Alabama.

RAINFALL: Sally is forecast to produce 10 to 20 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of 30 inches along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to far southeastern Mississippi. Historic flooding is likely with extreme life-threatening flash flooding likely through Wednesday. In

addition, this rainfall will lead to widespread moderate to major flooding on area rivers.

Sally is forecast to move inland Wednesday and track across the Southeast producing rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches, across portions of southeastern Mississippi, southern and central Alabama, northern Georgia, and the western Carolinas.

Significant flash and urban flooding is likely, as well as widespread minor to moderate flooding on some rivers, and the Flash Flood Watch will be in effect Wednesday into Thursday.

TORNADOES: Isolated tornadoes may occur today through and tonight across portions of the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama.

This threat will shift northward and eastwards tomorrow as Sally track north.

With a constantly changing forecast, the potential for serious flooding across the state, and the threat for tornadoes, please make sure you stay informed and safe

