Windy, Wet & Stormy Wednesday

by Shane Butler

Hurricane Sally is moving slowly towards the northern gulf coast. Winds have weakened a bit today but this is still a dangerous storm. Landfall is expected somewhere along the Alabama coast overnight or early Wednesday. Around here is will be a significant rain event. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches with some spots seeing as much as 12 inches. This will lead to flash flooding and some river flooding. Travel may become difficult at times due to heavy rainfall. There could be some tornadoes as the tropical system tracks across our area. These tornadoes will be quick spins up and may come with little warning. The greater threat area will be east of I-65 and south of I-85. Winds are expected to be around 20-30 mph sustained but gust may reach 35-45 mph at times. Power outages are definitely possible Wednesday into Wednesday night. Everyone just needs to stay weather aware and prepared for these impacts mentioned. We see much improved weather moving into the area later in the week. Sunshine returns and we get a fresh batch of cool/dry air behind a frontal passage. This will set us up for a very nice almost fall-like weekend.