Former Montgomery County Commissioner Jiles Williams Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Montgomery County Commissioner Jiles Williams has died.

The Montgomery County Commission confirmed his passing last night. He served as District 4 Commissioner for nearly two decades from 2000 to 2016.

Montgomery County Commission Chair Elton Dean said “He was a one of a kind Commissioner who cared deeply for the people he served. He truly had a servant’s heart and was well known for not only his time on the Commission but also as the long serving Pastor of New Providence Baptist Church and his work at the Statehouse. He was a dear friend and he will be greatly missed.”

No word yet on a cause of death.