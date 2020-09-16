Sally Continues To Weaken But Heavy Rain Lingers

by Shane Butler



Torrential rain and tropical-storm-force winds are likely this evening into early Thursday for south central and eastern Alabama. Sally was downgraded to a tropical storm with winds near 60 mph. It’s picked up a little speed and moving northeast at only 7 miles per hour. The forward speed should continue to increase tonight. Eventually, Sally moves into east-central Alabama Thursday morning. As the circulation moves east, wind speeds and rain rates across our area decrease. Expect much improved, though still breezy weather by Thursday afternoon.

For now, expect very heavy rain to continue across our area. Radar estimates indicate rain totals approaching 9″ between Andalusia and Opp. Heavy rain bands continue to stream across central and southeast Alabama. Expect these totals to climb throughout the evening and into the night. A flash flood watch remain in effect through Thursday morning across the entire area. Take the flash flood threat seriously- turn around, don’t drown.

Tropical storm force wind gusts could down trees and cause power outages. Greenville and Andalusia/Opp report max wind gusts over 50 mph today. Expect wind gusts 45 mph+ across the rest of our area throughout the evening.

Our weather rapidly improves Thursday as the remnants of Sally move well into Georgia.