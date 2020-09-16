Thunder Truck: Road Update from Butler County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network anchor Andrew James is in Thunder Truck, checking on road conditions throughout the local area as Hurricane Sally pushes through.

In Butler County, Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn is watching the storm carefully. He says the downtown area is one flood-prone spot that will need to be monitored throughout the day.

Earlier today, there were some power outages and slight damage. Those problems have since been fixed.

Lovvorn says to stay off the roads if at all possible until Hurricane Sally leaves the area.